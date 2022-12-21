Seven arrested following drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Seven people have been arrested following various drug raids by police.

Illicit drugs believed to be methamphetamine were seized in a raid in Lautoka yesterday as Police increase their tempo of operations this festive season.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the raid was conducted at Rovoka Street in Waiyavi, Lautoka whereby a 26-year-old man was arrested following the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In another raid conducted in Samabula on Monday night, two men were arrested with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, and apparatus believed to be used for crystal meth.

ACP Khan says another raid conducted in Tamavua led to the arrest of a 45-year-old farmer after close to 20kg of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was seized from his home.

In the Northern Division, a 31-year-old man was found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in a homestay.

ACP Khan says in the Eastern Division, a 22-year-old farmer from Nasilai, Rewa was arrested following the discovery of plants believed to be marijuana on his farm.

The Chief Operations Officer says a raid was conducted this morning in Savusavu where a 33-year-old man was found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Khan has acknowledged the show of support from members of the public in the sharing of information, resulting in the successful arrests

He reiterates that drug operations run parallel to major national operations and a key focus is on the illicit drug trade.