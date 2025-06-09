Impressive start for Junior Bula Boys

The Junior Bula Boys made a huge statement this morning after thumping Vanuatu 7-2 in their opening clash of the OFC U-19 Men’s Championship

in Samoa.

While being tied one-all at the break, a more improved Fijian side took the field after half-time and piled on another impressive six goals to secure the win.

Vanuatu took an early lead through Roham Masaukalo in the 15th minute, but Abdul Khairati levelled for Fiji 11 minutes later.

Jovesa Uqe replaced Jai Naidu at halftime, and Fiji came out firing. Ibraheem Afzal put the Junior Bula Boys ahead seconds after the restart, before Uqe made it 3-1 from captain Delon Shankar’s long throw.

Article continues after advertisement

Naresh then took charge, scoring in the 67th and 71st minutes before completing his hat-trick in the 77th minute to put Fiji 6-1 ahead.

Apenisa Dulukobau replaced Khairati in the 57th minute, while Akuila Vata came on for Afzal in the 73rd.

Naresh was replaced by Manasa Kubucauca in the 81st minute after a match-winning performance.