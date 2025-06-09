US launches new barrage of strikes on Iran around Strait of Hormuz

People drive near a billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump on a building in Tehran. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The U.S. launched new air strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, in a move that threatened to reignite the six-month-old conflict ‌that has driven global energy prices higher and weighed heavily on President Donald Trump’s popularity at home.

The strikes followed a weekend exchange of fire — the first since July — and after two tankers were hit on Monday leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping. Brent crude futures , already up 2% on the day, jumped almost 2% more on the reports.

Tehran remained defiant, ​warning that it would prevent oil being exported from the Gulf, despite a threat by Trump to hit Iran “hard” in response to the renewed Iranian strikes, and a ​warning from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that Washington was about to impose new sanctions.

Trump has repeatedly vowed over the course of ⁠the conflict to unleash new attacks on Iran but has not always followed through. Bessent last week said he would significantly escalate economic sanctions against countries that do business ​with Iran, though Washington has not revealed specifics about that plan.

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Neither threats of strikes nor new economic sanctions appear to have materially changed the position of Tehran, which has been under ​heavy economic sanctions for half a century.

Iran’s state broadcaster said there had been reports of explosions on ​Iran’s Qeshm Island, on the northern side of the strait.

The state-linked news agency Nour News said there had been reports of explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas ​and in Chabahar, a port on the southern coast. The state news agency IRNA also reported the sound of explosions in Jask and Sirik, and state media said U.S. forces attacked a civilian airport ‌in Jiroft in ⁠southern Iran.

Trump said on his social media channel that if Iran retaliated for the attack, “they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level.”