Seruiratu resigns from natural resources committee

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu.

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu has resigned as chairperson and member of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu confirmed receiving the communications from Seruiratu, as he wants to devote more time to his parliamentary role as opposition leader.

Ratu Naiqama says he has accepted the resignation upon being satisfied that the standing orders 117, clause 3, have been complied with.

He adds Opposition MP Jone Usamate will now be a member of the Standing Committee.

The Speaker has put Deputy Chairperson Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu on notice to preside over the election of the chairperson accordingly at their next meeting.

The Speaker also appointed MP Aseri Radrodro as a member of the standing committee on social affairs, replacing Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran.