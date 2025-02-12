Seruiratu commends COMPOL's brawl stand

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu said he strongly condemns the recent violent attack on students in Nabua, Suva.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has commended Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu’s call for a swift and thorough probe into the recent Nabua brawl.

Seruiratu said he “strongly condemns the recent violent attack on students in Nabua, Suva.”

He said, “such acts of violence have no place in our society and must be addressed with urgency and firm resolve.”

“I am deeply troubled by the reports of students being attacked in what should be a safe environment. Our children deserve to feel secure in their communities, and any threat to their safety is unacceptable,” said Seruiratu.

He said those who were responsible should be held accountable and reiterated the call by the Police Commissioner, “calling on parents to talk to their children about the consequences of their actions before police step in and it’s too late.”

Seruiratu said violence, particularly against young people, must not be tolerated, and those who engaged in such acts must face the full brunt of the law.

He also urged the government and relevant authorities to prioritize measures that enhanced community safety, including stronger enforcement of laws, conflict resolution programs, and initiatives that addressed youth violence at its root causes.

“It is critical that we work together as a nation—government, community leaders, law enforcement, and parents—to prevent such incidents from happening again. Our youth are the future of Fiji, and we must do everything possible to protect and guide them towards a better path.”

