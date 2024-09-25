Seeto calls for greater transparency of NDP

Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto

Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto is calling for greater transparency and accountability in the allocation and management of funds for the implementation of the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

While speaking at the NDP panel discussion in Suva yesterday, Seeto stressed that ensuring clear financial oversight is critical to achieving the goals outlined in these long-term strategies.

She highlights that proper governance of funds would not only ensure the success of these national initiatives but also foster public trust and international confidence in Fiji’s development agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

Seeto says a robust system for monitoring and reporting financial flows is essential for both domestic stakeholders and international donors.

“Because we put all these KPIs in different Ministries and if we do not have the money to be able to do the various, it would be unfair, so we have to be realistic.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad also highlighted the critical importance of proper implementation and governance in driving national development initiatives.

“And as we move on, we going to look at how we can bring together the different funding requirements, and funding sources which includes our budgetary provision for several activities.”

He is urging stakeholders to collaborate in strengthening accountability and fostering integrity in managing public funds.

Prasad adds this way, the government can unlock its full potential and achieve the milestones outlined in its national strategies.