Security strategy to shake up national defense

RFMF [Source: Fiji Government]

Fiji is set to launch its National Security Strategy 2025-2029 next week.

This policy aims to reshape the country’s security priorities and strengthen democratic oversight.

Defense Minister Pio Tikoduadua said the strategy would define national security objectives, identify key threats and guide government policy and resource allocation.

“It is intended as the capstone strategic policy for Fiji’s national security sector. It will sit alongside Fiji’s National Development Plan and Foreign Policy White Paper as the three guiding strategies outlining government’s development, foreign policy, and national security priorities and approaches.”

Tikoduadua highlights that the strategy will improve coordination across agencies and reinforce civil-military relations by clearly defining the security sector within a democratic framework.

He calls it the capstone policy for national security, aligning with Fiji’s National Development Plan and Foreign Policy White Paper to steer development, foreign affairs and security priorities.

The strategy promotes a policy of constructive engagement, emphasizing that Fiji must secure its future through collaboration with all sectors of society and international partners.

It addresses both traditional and emerging threats, including transnational crime, drug trafficking, human and arms smuggling, cyber attacks, and environmental crimes.

Tikoduadua also aims to reform the National Security Council to ensure key security decisions are made by democratically elected representatives, strengthening accountability and transparency in Fiji’s security architecture.

