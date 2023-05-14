Seasonal workers recruitment criteria to be reviewed

The selection criteria for the seasonal worker program will be reviewed collectively by the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs and the Ministry of Employment.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Atish Kumar says the new development is warranted due to reports received of workers not able to adjust to their new working environment.

According to Kumar, the new criteria will focus on rectifying the problem faced by employers.

“The first cohort of workers were not able to withstand working in farms and majority of this workers were not able to sustain what was going through. We have more in terms of those who are working in the rural based areas. Those who are able to work in the farms.”

Kumar says the majority of the previous selection processes for seasonal worker program were conducted in urban areas.

He says this will be reviewed so that they can provide the quality of workers required by overseas employers.