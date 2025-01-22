Scouts training to assist maritime schools

The Fiji Scouts Association conducted its second round of training to equip teachers and trainers from maritime island schools with skills to combat social ills.

Association president Abhay Nand says that such training can also help many youths who may be facing challenges.

Nand adds this program can be used as a tool to facilitate positive guidance and growth in our communities.

He says their programs go hand in hand with leadership training.

“We are meant to train these new leaders for Scouts. New leader’s means these guys go back to the schools and enhance the Scouting program in the area. We have other Scouts program that is happening. More training will be done for normal Scouts, people who have been trained as Scouts.”



Abhay Nand

Nand states that the training programs that they are providing can help youths with self-discipline.

The Association hopes to continue to extend such training to other individuals who are interested to learn the etiquettes of a scout.