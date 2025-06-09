Schools miss grants over rule breach

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

More than 100 schools and early childhood centres are still waiting for their Term 1 and Term 2 grants because of financial and administrative lapses.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said most institutions received their payments in last month but funds remain on hold for those that have not met ministry requirements.

Eighty-five early childhood centres are affected by delays caused by late financial reports, missing registration details and incomplete bank information needed for the new financial system.

Twenty-two primary schools are still waiting for their grants due to incomplete audit updates and failure to submit annual general meeting minutes and financial reports on time.

Two secondary schools also remain unpaid after failing to provide required bank reconciliation statements and AGM reports.

Radrodro said the Ministry was working with school heads and management to fix the compliance issues and release the remaining funds quickly.

