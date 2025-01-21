School supplies remain affordable: Patel

A recent survey by the Suva Retailers Association has found that the prices of essential school items, such as stationery, uniforms, shoes, and bags, remain affordable for families.

In response to concerns about rising costs, Association President Jitesh Patel reassured the public, stating that there have been no significant price increases on these items.

Patel believes that a secondary school student’s total school shopping costs around $350, while for a primary school student, it is under $300.

“So the prices of the books we have been seeing on advertisements and everything are very reasonable. Last year compared to this year are almost same. So the prices are down or same. Other than the shoes, the new place in the market, we have seen a lot of advertisements going on. So the prices have been steady.”

Sports World General Manager Vinod Kumar states that they continue to record repeat customers.

“If you compare the pricing from last year, the pricing has been the same, and it’s very much affordable as well. If you look at the fast-selling bags that Puma was selling for $59, I mean for the past three years, it is still $59. So there’s no major increase.”

Tailevu resident and mother of 14-year-old twins, Vasenai Tokamalua, agreed that the prices are reasonable.

“It’s reasonable, like last year. When I came around, it’s not like this year. The price is good, and everything has changed to it.”

The Suva Retailers Association also highlights that the government’s $200 back-to-school support has eased the financial burden on parents, who now only need to cover a small portion of the overall costs.