SCC to clarify car park fee

The Suva City Council has announced the reversal of its earlier notice regarding the parking fees at the Suva Foreshore Car Park.

The controversial letter, titled “Notice of car park charges increase-Foreshore car park,” had sparked concerns among users and led to public outcry.

Chief Executive Azam Khan has acknowledged the notice’s issuance but states that it is not intended for all users.

He has assured the public that the SCC will soon release a statement to clarify the situation and address the growing concerns.

The initial notice outlined substantial changes to the parking fees, including a monthly parking cost of $230, a $2.30 VIP rate for casual parking during the first hour, and a $2.30 VIP charge for every subsequent hour or part thereof.

Additionally, the loss of ticket fee was set at $34.50 VIP. These new charges were scheduled to take effect on August 1st.

However, after receiving feedback from concerned users, the SCC decided to reverse the implementation of the new charges.

Some Fijians had expressed worry about the potential financial burden and impact on access to the popular Foreshore Carpark.