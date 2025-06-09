Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem ready to stand trial next week

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem are set to stand trial next Tuesday, following confirmation from prosecution and defense that they are ready to proceed.

The confirmation was made during a pre-trial conference held before the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Presiding over the session, Chief Justice Temo was informed that both parties were prepared for the trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the court that it would rely on caution interview statements as witnesses.

The defense counsel indicated their clients may either remain silent or opt to take the stand to give evidence during the proceedings. The charges stem from a 2022 incident in which Sayed-Khaiyum, while serving as Attorney General, allegedly signed a Deed of Variation authorizing the government to pay over $55,000 in back taxes owed by Saneem.

It is alleged the payment was made without the required approvals from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President of Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

The trial will begin as scheduled next week.

