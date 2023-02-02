Sawanikula villagers raise concerns with PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Sawanikula villagers in Naitasiri have long complained about a lack of proper roads and access to medical services.

The villagers raised their concerns with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, when he visited them yesterday.

The villagers requested the Prime Minister if proper roads could be developed in the area as well as a Government station so that those living in the upper regions of the district can have easier access to medical services.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The villagers also requested for more business and cooperative opportunities and training for youth groups and women.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka thanked the district representatives, village headmen and individuals for raising their concerns and assured them that the government will provide the best service they can.

He also expressed his gratitude for the ongoing partnership between villagers and Government officials serving the province.