Savusavu residents to voice concerns

Savusavu market.

High transport costs and inadequate market facilities are making life harder for vendors in Savusavu.

Senimili Vuka from Nakama Village sells vegetables and root crops at the old Savusavu Market. She pays $15 for a car ride to town. But when she misses the 7am bus, she carries her produce on her back and walks for over an hour.

She said transport was a major problem for farmers in rural and maritime areas around Savusavu. Many want to expand their farms but can’t afford to bring their goods to market. This often leads to shortages of vegetables and root crops in town.

The 58-year-old vendor states people have raised this issue for years, but meetings with officials have led to little change.

Alivina Salawaqa, a vendor from Vatulele shared she has been selling at the old Savusavu Market for over a year. Despite this, she is still treated as a non-permanent vendor.

If she arrives late, her table is given to someone else. She states this is unfair. Alivina sells six days a week and is calling on the Savusavu Town Council to fix the system.

Tonight, Savusavu residents will have the chance to raise these concerns directly with government ministers and officials. A special Town Hall Meeting will be held at Hotel Grand and Epic from 6pm.

The event is part of the Fijian Media Association’s “Meet the Public and the Press” initiative, aimed at giving people a platform to speak openly about the issues affecting their communities.

