Save the Children demands stronger regulations following fatality

[File Photo]

Save the Children Fiji is calling on the relevant authorities to strengthen oversight and enforcement of regulations around school transport.

The call comes following the tragic death of a Year 9 student earlier this week in an accident in Davota, Tavua.

It’s believed the student got off the bus to give way for passengers to board, following this the bus moved and the accident happened when the student was attempting to board the bus again.

Article continues after advertisement

Save the Children Fiji wants regular inspections of buses and comprehensive training for drivers on ensuring child safety.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali, says the incident is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children, who rely on safe transportation to and from school each day.

She says the loss of a young life is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure.

The CEO adds that this tragic event also brings to light the pressing need for stronger regulations and more diligent monitoring of bus operations across the country.

She adds that it is critical that an immediate and concrete step is taken to ensure that bus drivers adhere to safety protocols, including limiting the number of passengers to prevent overloading and ensuring that children are seated properly inside the vehicle rather than hanging out of windows, which is a risk to their lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.