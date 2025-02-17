Rural road and drainage duties shift to PWD

[ FilePhoto ]

The Fiji Roads Authority’s responsibilities for drainage and rural road maintenance in the North are being shifted to the Public Works Department.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the government is working on the transition process.

He acknowledges the concerns raised but assures that progress is being made.

“There are some responsibilities previously handled by the FRA that need to be reassigned, and the costs need to be reimbursed by the council. Some of the costs related to roads and drainage have not been reimbursed in the past few years, but that should not hinder the services,” Ro Filipe explained.

He further emphasizes that while the transition is still a work in progress, the Ministry of Public Works is committed to ensuring proper maintenance of rural roads and drainage systems.

“So that’s something that is a part of it, but also there have been high demands on the services of FRA, you know, in terms of the roads and the ability of FRA to deliver. That’s something, which is why the ministry is reorganizing so that the public works complement FRA so that they can also focus on various areas, including drains.”

Ro Filipe also highlighted that in Vanua Levu, ongoing upgrades by the Public Works Department have already improved accessibility for rural communities, with further efforts continuing as part of the government’s long-term infrastructure plan.