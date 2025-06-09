Rotuma undergoing major infrastructure upgrades

Rotuma Island is undergoing major developments aimed at improving daily life and sustainability for its community.

District Officer Luke Savu says key infrastructure projects are underway, with progress in road maintenance and renewable energy initiatives that promise lasting benefits for island residents.

Savu says for the first time, roads across Rotuma have been gravelled, a milestone achievement as part of ongoing maintenance works led by the Fiji Roads Authority.

Savu says work is also underway on water supply upgrades.

“We have three boreholes in Rotuma and they are connected 100% coverage to the whole island. So these boreholes are generated through diesel fuel. So one of the challenges is transporting of this fuel back to the island. So the way forward is to have these boreholes be powered by solar. So just recently, the Water Authority of Fiji has got funding of $2.3 million to set up solar panels at the three borehole sites. So with that, the whole island is able to receive water supply 24-7.”

In addition, a new solar initiative is complementing the existing solar farm established in 2015, which already provides 24-hour electricity to the government station and nearby villages in partnership with diesel generators.

These developments mark a significant step forward for Rotuma, improving infrastructure, cutting reliance on fossil fuels, and enhancing the quality of life for its people.

The projects are also expected to boost economic activity, strengthen community well-being, and support environmental sustainability on the island.

