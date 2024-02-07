Rotuma Hospital ready to serve the public

[ Source : Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The newly built Rotuma Hospital has been officially handed over to the Ministry of Health by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The facility was handed over by Lieutenant Colonel Semi Mocelutu, the Commanding Officer of the Engineers Regiment.

The ceremony was attended by several officials, including Commander Land Force Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa, and other senior officials from Rotuma.

After nine long years of construction, the much-anticipated facility will be opened by Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu tomorrow.

The project, which was fast-tracked by the current Government, aims to provide essential health services to the remote island’s population of almost 2000 people, benefiting residents in 15 main villages.



This is an important step in improving healthcare and community development in Fiji.