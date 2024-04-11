Rosie Holidays opens new gallery to mark its 50th anniversary

Locally owned Rosie Holidays today marked its 50th anniversary by unveiling a captivating addition to its legacy, the

Rosie Holidays Gallery.

Managing Director Tony Whitton says the grand opening of this gallery stands as a testament to the remarkable journey embarked upon by his parents, Roy and Rose Whitton, nearly half a century ago.

Whitton shares that from humble beginnings as a small tour company operating from a hotel, which is now known as Mercure, Rosie Holidays has evolved into one of the largest and most successful operators in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He told those present that what initially commenced with the dedication of his parents and just two drivers has flourished into an expansive enterprise, enriching the tourism landscape of Fiji.

Reflecting upon their remarkable journey, Whitton recalls the many challenges they encountered along the way.

However, he stresses that it was their unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity that propelled them forward, fueling their continuous growth and expansion over the years.

“Today we are a tourism and hospitality company that provides jobs to over 700 people and services over 250,000 international visitors annually from all over the globe. Our services include transportation, inbound tourism, adventure tours and excursions, outsourcing operations, and world-class resorts.”

Whitton says that central to the ethos of Rosie’s Holidays are three core beliefs that have guided the company’s endeavors throughout its illustrious history.

He adds that these beliefs highlight their commitment to inspiring their staff to deliver their best every day, empowering customers to experience unparalleled delight through their services, and fostering a genuine belief in the transformative power of tourism to enhance the social, economic, and environmental well-being of every Fijian.