PWD to focus on community roads

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

One of the main focuses of the revamped Public Works Department will be the upgrade of community roads.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau made the comments while officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Toga Bridge in Nausori yesterday afternoon.

Tuisawau says this also includes the building of bridges to help in the movement of people to and from the village.

“We have been elected by you to serve and that is what we will be doing for the next four years not only for this infrastructure but also all over Fiji. As you understand one of our main messages during our campaign is the re-organization of Public Works and that is what we are doing. One of the key issues is some of the community roads have not been adequately served, and that is the focus.”



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Tuisawau says they are also working on government assets, including schools and hospitals, and most of them have not been well maintained in the last 16 years.

The construction of the Toga Bridge in Nausori will cost $5million.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]