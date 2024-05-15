Roads closed due to flooding

[ Source : Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook ]

The Fiji Roads Authority has issued a public advisory regarding the closure of some roads in Serua due to flooding.

The affected roads include the Vunaniu Road and crossing along Queens Road, which is currently underwater and closed to all traffic.

According to the FRA the Queens Road at Somosomo Flats, from Nabukelevu junction to Naboutini, is also underwater and only accessible to 4-wheel-drive vehicles.

Additionally, the Namaqumaqua Road is closed, with the first 100 meters to the junction underwater.

In light of these closures, the FRA is urging road users to prioritize safety and avoid attempting to cross flooded roadways.