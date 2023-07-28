Road fatalities high on weekends

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Road fatalities in the country tend to be common on weekends.

The Fiji Police Force says of the 56 fatal accidents recorded so far this year, 42 occurred between Friday and Monday.

It says this signifies a general lack of concern and relaxed attitude towards road safety going into the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say one must never shift into relaxation mode as the consequences are too great.

It says there is no room for complacency when it comes to road safety.