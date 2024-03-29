Road accident claims life

A tragic incident occurred at the junction of Levuka Road in Savusavu last night, resulting in the death of a 54-year-old man.

He is believed to be the latest road fatality victim.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana, confirmed that the accident occurred after 10 pm when the victim from Nabalebale in Savusavu was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man.

SSP Divuana states the driver purportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision.

The driver is in custody as investigations into the incident continue.

In a separate incident involving a pedestrian, two students aged 18 and 19 were hit by a truck driven by a 30-year-old man.

According to SSP Divuana, the driver reportedly attempted to avoid a collision with another vehicle at the Laqere traffic lights.

It caused his truck to veer onto the footpath and hit the two victims.

Both students were taken to the Makoi Health Centre and later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

SSP Divuana is urging drivers to remain vigilant and adhere to speed limits at all times.

He emphasizes that driving within the speed limit allows drivers the necessary time to make decisions that could prevent accidents or loss of life.

The road death toll for last year stands at 16 compared to 22 for the same period last year.