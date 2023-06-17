RKSOSA appeals for public donations

From left-right: Alipate Naiorosui - President RKS OB, Ilaitia Tamata - President of PGTA and Mere Tuinaceva - Public Relations PGTA.

In a heartfelt plea to the community, the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Scholars Association has urgently appealed for public donations to aid in the repair and restoration efforts of the destroyed Ratu Sukuna dormitory.

Tragedy struck the school when a fire engulfed the dormitory on Tuesday, leaving 147 students without accommodation.

Association President Alipate Naiorosui believes that collective assistance from compassionate individuals and organizations can help pave the way for a swift recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“Basically to seek the members of the public and the business community support in cash or in kind to support the children or our young boys that have been affected”

Naiorosui says the incident has prompted the school’s alumni to rally together and reach out to the wider public for support.

He says the call for donations echoes across the nation, urging communities to come together and lend a helping hand to the school.