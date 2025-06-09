Rising HIV cases among i-Taukei youth spark concern

[File Photo]

The rising HIV/AIDS infection rates among Fiji’s i-Taukei youth have become a grave concern, threatening not only individual health but also the future of closely-knit i-Taukei communities and the nation’s broader development goals.

Assistant Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu has sounded the alarm on the growing number of youths aged between 18 and 34 living with HIV, predominantly due to needle use linked to drug abuse.

Ratu Isikeli says the i-Taukei community, traditionally known for its principle of solesolevaki, or the spirit of working together, is facing disruption as the HIV/AIDS epidemic and drug challenges erode its social fabric.

“Our rural communities and Vanua are being affected deeply. This issue is impacting development within the i-Taukei community. This issue is targeting our youths, the i-Taukei youths, those that will be leaders of tomorrow,”

Adding to the urgency is the role of drug smuggling and the illegal transport of needles, fueling the epidemic.

The Assistant Minister has called for stricter monitoring and investigation into networks supporting drug trafficking.

He warns that if left unchecked, rising HIV cases will affect government revenue and derail development agendas aimed at securing a prosperous future for Fiji.

The call for decisive action underscores the need for government agencies, communities, and law enforcement to unite in tackling both the public health and security challenges posed by HIV/AIDS in i-Taukei and rural populations.

