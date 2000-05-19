Rise in violence in domestic settings a concern

Crimes against women in Fiji remain a significant concern as they increased by nineteen percent in April compared to the same period last year.

Police statistics show a total of 233 cases of crimes against women were reported in April alone, involving spouses or intimate partners.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says while overall crime decreased in April, the rise in offenses against women highlights a troubling trend that remains a major focus for authorities.

“47% were committed in domestic settings, mostly by spouses or partners. Women aged 18 to 38 were predominantly high in numbers. 89% of the reports were assault related, while 11% were sexual offenses.”

Tudravu says the emotional and physical toll these crimes take on women cannot be underestimated.

“We will continue to seek public support in identifying and tackling the root causes of moral crimes. We have engaged the Vanua religious-based group, and we hope that we will continue to strengthen all efforts towards the protection of our women and children.”

The public is encouraged to report abuse, support survivors, and stand together to end violence against women.

