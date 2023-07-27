Rift grows between Professor Shameem and Dr. Kumar

Dr Sunil Kumar (left) and University of Fiji Vice Chancellor Shaista Shameem.

The war of words between Professor Shaista Shameem and Dr. Sunil Kumar is continuing.

It stems from a call by Professor Shameem for Dr. Kumar to be removed from the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

The University of Fiji Professor alleges that Dr. Kumar sent a defamation message through Facebook to two of the University’s staff.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Kumar revealed yesterday that he has taken legal action against the Professor.

Meanwhile, Professor Shameem has hit back, saying it’s a fact that the University of Fiji is suing Dr. Kumar for defamation.

She says once a matter reaches the court, it becomes a public matter.

She says the University will not be muzzled.

Professor Shameem has also asked the government about the appointment of Dr. Kumar to HECF.

We are still waiting for a comment from the Education Minister, whom Professor Shameem claims made the appointment.