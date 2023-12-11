RFN welcomes more female recruitment

[Source: Republic Of Fiji Navy]

Republic of the Fiji Navy is proud of a successful recruitment campaign that has led to a significant rise in the number of women entering the force, marking a significant step towards encouraging diversity and inclusion.

Navy Commander Humphery Tawake says this strategic move not only demonstrates the organization’s dedication to gender equality but also its acknowledgement of the distinct abilities and perspectives that women offer.

Tawake says they have set themselves apart by actively seeking to diversify its workforce.

“We have recruited more women, you must be glad that we have recruited more women into the force to provide us that gender balance and unique skills that they bring to the organization. That is quite unique.”

Tawake is optimistic that the inclusion of more women in the workforce is expected to enrich the organization with a broad spectrum of talents, ensuring a well-rounded and capable team.