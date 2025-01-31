RFMF has zero tolerance policy on domestic violence

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on domestic violence, sexual harassment, and drug use within its ranks.

RFMF Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Sapenafa Motufaga, says strict standards are enforced, in line with both military and Fiji’s laws.

The RFMF has Military Police to deal with such issues when it arises.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have zero tolerance for domestic abuse or domestic violence. These are no-drop cases, and we act swiftly on them. Any reports or instances of these issues will be thoroughly investigated and addressed in accordance with the severity of the situation.”



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Brigadier General Motufaga says while they recognize the potential benefits of a whistle-blower policy, there are challenges.

He says because they have a tight-knit military community, there will always be fear of victimization by superiors that can discourage reporting.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The RFMF’s firm stance on these issues reflects its ongoing commitment to maintaining a disciplined and safe environment within its married quarters and barracks.

Brigadier General Motufaga was responding to questions by the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on their 2019-2022 annual reports.