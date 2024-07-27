Rewa Butter prices rise due to increased costs

The prices of Rewa Butter have increased from today.

The increase determined by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission comes following a review in the price of Rewa Butter based on submissions received by the importer, following an average increase in the landing cost.

A 125g pack of Rewa Butter will now cost $3.51 an increase in price by nine percent; the price of the 250g pack will increase by nine percent to cost $7.00, while the 500g pack will cost $13.94.

According to the FCCC, it’s important to recognize that the local butter prices are influenced by procurement costs, such as the cost of imported raw materials.

In this assessment, the procurement costs had increased on average by 20 percent.

This followed the international market movement of raw butter for the same period.

It says that based on recent submissions received, the current trade trends indicate an upward growth in the global butter and milk markets for New Zealand and Australia, as they are our main sources of import.

According to FCCC, these increases are reflected in the recent submissions made by the importers, which FCCC has been closely reviewing.

Butter and powdered milk are essential food items subject to price control under Section 44 of the FCCC Act 2010 and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (Price Control) (Food Item Prices) Order 2021.



[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission]