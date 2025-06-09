Rev. Bhagwan urges Pacific to reject ‘get rich quick’ mentality

Climate campaigner Reverend James Bhagwan has urged Pacific communities to move away from the “get rich quick” mindset, particularly in relation to deep-sea mining and resource extraction.

Speaking during a plenary session at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which focused on deep-sea mining, Rev. Bhagwan warned that many in the region are only now beginning to realise the long-term impacts of mining on their natural resources.

While the financial incentives may be tempting, he cautioned that the environmental and social costs are significant and often irreversible.

Article continues after advertisement

“People need to understand that while mining may bring fast money, the disadvantages are already evident,”

He says the same concerns apply to deep-sea mining and the Pacific people must think very carefully about the consequences.

Rev. Bhagwan illustrated his point by comparing short-term gains from mining to long-term sustainability through agriculture.

He says a piece of land that’s mined might give one fast cash, but it’s not sustainable.

However, a taro farm on that same land may generate money more slowly, but it will last for generations.

He concluded by stating that the Pacific is not yet prepared for deep-sea mining and urged governments and communities to proceed with caution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.