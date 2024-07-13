Retired school teacher finds passion in cane farming

Salaseini Koroi

A 67-year-old retired school teacher has found herself deeply immersed in the world of sugarcane farming since her retirement a decade ago.

Salaseini Koroi has seamlessly transitioned from classrooms to cultivating her own sugarcane fields, now boasting 5 acres of productive land.

Reflecting on her journey, Koroi recalls the initial challenges she faced when she first ventured into farming.

She says it was not easy in the beginning but with perseverance and guidance from stakeholders, she was able to turn her passion into a successful venture.

The former Vitogo District School and Ratu Filimoni Vukinamualevu Memorial Primary School teacher says she also grew up in a cane belt area that has equipped her with farming knowledge.

However, the retired teacher stresses the importance of looking after sugarcane crops.

“They must get the best advice from go to SRIF to get the soil tested and they will be giving us the acidity or how the soil, the acidity of the soil.”

Koroi adds that farming is not just about profits but also nurturing the land and preserving the agricultural heritage.

Her journey also from teaching to cultivating sugarcane exemplifies the timeless connection between land, livelihood, and legacy.