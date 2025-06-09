Retailers ready for back-to-school

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel. [Photo: FILE]

Retailers across Fiji are preparing for the annual back-to-school sales as parents look to complete shopping early and avoid rising costs.

Shops are expecting strong demand for uniforms, stationery, shoes, and bags.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says early preparation helps reduce pressure on both parents and retailers while ensuring supplies remain steady during the busy period.

Patel adds that businesses have already stocked up and are offering promotions and competitive prices to support families.

“And most of the shops we know are prepared for back-to-school because a lot of parents buy early as well. In the city, those who are heavily involved in school products have already set up and are waiting for business to start.”

Patel says retailers are working closely with suppliers to maintain stock levels and keep prices competitive.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council has begun monitoring school-related products to verify special offers.

“And we actually want to see whether those claims are correct or misleading because when they say ‘specials,’ the prices should be less than what they are offering now. That’s what ‘special’ means.

Back-to-school expenses, we know, place significant strain on household budgets.”

According to the Consumer Council, prices are being recorded now to ensure discounts are genuine and to protect families’ budgets during the back-to-school season.

