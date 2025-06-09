Religious event set to proceed

The permit for a religious event in Suva tomorrow which was initially denied has now been approved by Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

The organiser for the Hindu Unity gathering has been commended for applying for the permit despite it not being required since the event is not in a public place.

Tudravu states it showed willingness to cooperate with law enforcement and comply with the Public Order Act.

Due to the expected crowd size, Police have asked the organiser to help ensure the safety and security of attendees and prevent any breaches of peace or public order, noting organisers will be held responsible for any investigations.

The Fiji Police Force remains empowered under the Public Order Act to act if safety concerns arise and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

