Reducing reliance on one supplier

The government is undertaking a comprehensive review of the country’s import protocols to open pathways for key food products.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says they are actively working with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to dismantle long-standing trade barriers.

He states that the current system, while designed to protect Fiji’s environment and biodiversity, has become too restrictive in some areas.

According to Prasad, Fiji is presently able to import whole frozen chicken only from New Zealand, even though there are countries producing competitive and safe poultry products.

Similarly, he adds ghee, a staple item in many Fijian households, cannot currently be imported from India, one of the world’s most significant producers and exporters of dairy products.

“There are several food items like this which can only be imported from one or a few selected countries. These restrictions have contributed to higher food prices and reduced consumer choice. We are undertaking a comprehensive review of import protocols, engaging with trusted international counterparts, and ensuring that food safety is not compromised as we expand the list of countries and suppliers we can trade with.”

Prasad states that the goal is to introduce more competition into our supply chains, reduce reliance on a few suppliers, and enable businesses and consumers alike to benefit from greater affordability and variety.

He states that these reforms are a critical part of our broader strategy to lower prices across the board – by addressing not just taxes and duties, but also the structural constraints that limit supply and drive-up costs.

