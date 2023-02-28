Recovery has been remarkable says Gavoka

Tourism and Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka

There will be a significant disparity between the air and land inventories with the arrival of two new A350s for the National Airline in July.

This has been highlighted by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka says the national airline this year is forecasting close to two million passengers.

The minister says the recovery has been remarkable.

“The way things are going, it’s going to be another bumper year for Fiji. We bench mark most of our performances to 2019 and for 2022 we were 71 percent of 2019 but the yield is much higher.”

Gavoka says the current rates are good for investment.

The Minister has also highlighted that 4,000 more rooms need to be built to meet demand.