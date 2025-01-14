Recall of Landcruiser 70 VD Diesel Turbo Engine

[File Photo]

Asco Motors Fiji says they have recently been informed by its manufacturing company, Toyota Motor Corporation that the importation of 16 Landcruiser 70 VD Diesel Turbo Engine vehicles into Fiji falls short of TMC’s internal targets for Euro4 compliance.

This information has been shared pursuant to SPX Listing Rule 39.

However, the market announcement says all other vehicles sold in Fiji by Asco are Euro5 standard certified.

Accordingly, TMC has confirmed its decision to halt all production and any further sale of the Landcruiser 70 VD Diesel Turbo Engine vehicles.

It confirms that Fijian customers who have purchased this model be offered either a refund or the option of replacing their vehicle with a ‘GD’ engine at no cost to the impacted customer.

All non-compliant VD model Landcruiser 70 vehicles will be returned to their port of origin.

Asco is working to ensure the prompt return of all impacted vehicles.

The public are advised not to purchase Landcruiser 70 VD diesel turbo model vehicles.