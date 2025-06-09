RBF transfers $146 million profit to government

Reserve Bank of Fiji

A total of $462.9 million in profit has been transferred to the Government over the last five years, the Reserve Bank of Fiji has revealed.

Governor Ariff Ali made the announcement today in Suva following the official transfer of over $146 million in profit for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

“Our profits are $146.2 million. Our revaluation reserve, one-fifth, which we’ll transfer to the government, is about $0.8 million. And given your instruction to put $1 million in the general reserve, we’ll be transferring a total of $146 million to the government, or giving a check of $146 million to the government today.”

Article continues after advertisement

He noted that the Bank had again achieved a record profit for the financial year ending 31 July 2025, surpassing last year’s $135.5 million.

“Since the government is the only shareholder, all the money goes to the government. Over the last three years, we’ve given somewhere close to $380 million to the government. Over the last five years, just somewhere around $463 million has been given to the government. So I’d just like to thank the RBF staff, management, and, of course, the guidance of the RBF Board in terms of this financial performance.”

Ali added that future transfers will depend on foreign reserves and global financial trends, acknowledging that elevated risks in trade and geopolitics could affect Fiji’s economic outlook.

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Biman Prasad praised the Reserve Bank’s performance.

“Naturally, I am very pleased to receive the transfer of $146 million in RBF profits to the Government of Fiji and also thank you, thank the board and the RBF staff for the timely or before-timely availability of audited financial statements for the period ending 31 July 2025.”

The Reserve Bank says it will continue to monitor global and domestic markets to align its investment strategies.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.