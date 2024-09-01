Rayalu launches AMA Strategic Development Plan

[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring that state-owned enterprises like the Agro-marketing Authority maintain clear planning documents, timely annual reports, and audited accounts in alignment with government policies.

While launching the AMA Strategic Development Plan for 2024-2026, Rayalu says the SDP is designed to elevate market coordination in Fiji while prioritizing food safety, better nutrition, and sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

Rayalu noted that the plan builds on previous successes and lessons learned, representing a continued commitment to supporting farmers, rural, and maritime communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Key objectives of the SDP include increasing sustainable market linkages, improving wealth creation for rural and maritime farmers, expanding commercial agriculture, and diversifying agricultural and aquaculture products to enhance market share.

“I think the gist of the whole matter is that while production is on the up, there must always be a guarantee that whatever is produced will be absorbed by a market, and I want to thank agro-marketing for standing by the government and the Ministry of Agriculture in doing just that.”

Rayalu highlighted the importance of integrating efforts between AMA and the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways to connect remote farm production to market demand and develop policies that align with upstream and downstream linkages.

He also emphasized the need to promote a savings culture, especially among women and young farmers.

Rayalu expressed confidence in the Steering Committee’s role in monitoring and evaluating the SDP’s progress to ensure that the outlined objectives are achieved.