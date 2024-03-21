Rayalu highlights coconut industry challenges

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture has drawn attention to the challenges faced by Fiji’s coconut industry in achieving sustainability and growth.

Speaking during today’s World Coconut Day celebration in Suva today, Minister Vatimi Rayalu says climate change and market fluctuation obstacles pose both threats and opportunities for the sector.

Rayalu also emphasizes the urgent need for concerted efforts to address these challenges and unlock the sector’s potential.

Article continues after advertisement

“Before the devastating Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016, the volume of coconut production in Fiji was around 23,855 tons. In 2018, the volume of coconut production stood at around 48,000 tons, which surged significantly to 100,000 tons in 2019. However, the volume dropped to approximately 80,000 tons in 2021 and 67,600 tons in 2022 and this was due to the catastrophic impacts of TC Harold, TC Yasa, and TC Ana respectively.”

The Minister stresses that by capitalizing on opportunities and implementing strategic interventions, Fiji’s coconut industry can overcome obstacles and thrive amidst adversity.