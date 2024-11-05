Ramayan Mela to celebrate cultural ties

[Source: iccr/ Instagram]

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center at the High Commission of India, in collaboration with the Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali, is organizing a two-day Ramayan Mela starting today.

Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali President Akhilesh Prasad describes Ram Leela as a traditional Indian drama and one of the most popular forms of cultural entertainment for families across Fiji.

He adds that the Ram Leela performances aim to reignite interest among younger generations.

Prasad also says that the event seeks to showcase India’s cultural heritage and strengthen cultural diplomacy links between Fiji and India, promoting universal Indian culture and values worldwide.

Ram Leela Part One will be held at 6:30 p.m. today, followed by Part Two on Wednesday at the same time, at the Civic Center Auditorium in Suva.