Radrodro says ruling paves way for Constitutional changes

Social Democratic Liberal Party Party Leader Aseri Radrodro.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Aseri Radrodro has welcomed the recent Supreme Court advisory opinion confirming the 2013 Constitution as the supreme law of Fiji and clarifying the democratic pathway for constitutional amendments.

The Court has ruled that while the Constitution remains in force, any future amendments require the approval of two-thirds of Members of Parliament, followed by a simple majority in a national referendum.

Radrodro says this landmark opinion is a victory for democracy and for all Fijians.

He says for too long, the 2013 Constitution was regarded as unchangeable and imposed.

The SODELPA Leader says the Court has now provided a clear, democratic, and inclusive pathway for the people to have a direct say in shaping the supreme law of our land.

Radrodro further says that this decision strengthens the voice of the people that the 2013 Constitution remains intact, protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

The Supreme Court ruling also states that Parliament is empowered to act responsibly with the two-thirds threshold and most importantly, the people themselves will now decide through referendum any change to their Constitution.

Radrodro says SODELPA has always stood for the principles of democracy, respect for the rule of law, and the right of the people to determine their future.

This ruling, he says opens the door for greater consultation, unity, and nation-building as we look ahead together as one Fiji.

Radrodro also commended the Coalition Government for taking the matter to the Supreme Court for clarification rather than imposing unilateral changes, saying it demonstrates maturity and respect for due process.

He adds this is a moment for them to move forward with humility and confidence, knowing that the Fijian democracy is maturing.

Radrodro states the people now have a voice, and their voice must always be respected.

