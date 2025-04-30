Radrodro clarifies supervision concerns

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has clarified that all postgraduate students at the University of the South Pacific have assigned academic staff.

This comes after a question was raised in Parliament by Opposition MP Hem Chand, who queried whether some PhD and master’s students at USP had been without lecturers since July last year.

Radrodro states that master’s by research and PhD students do not attend courses in the usual sense, but are instead guided by academic supervisors.

“Every USP doctorate candidate has a principal supervisor who is supported by a supervisory panel. So we’ve required our lecturers, our supervisory teams are supplemented by area specialists from our partner universities.”

Radrodro assures that USP continues to provide the necessary academic support to all its postgraduate students.

