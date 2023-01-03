Rabuka tells civil servants to work without fear

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Work without fear but exercise freedom of expression when the need arises.

This is the call by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to civil servants while speaking to Government Departments Heads in the North yesterday as a part of his first tour to Vanua Levu, after taking up office.

He said working in fear was not encouraged but for individuals to carry out their work to the best of their abilities, to promote nation-building.

Rabuka also highlighted that the Government’s core function was to assist members of the public, and it was imperative that civil servants worked for hand in hand, to ensure that this was carried out well.



He also visited Namulomulo Village and continues his weeklong North Tour today, where he will be opening the Drekeniwai Village Hall, in Cakaudrove.