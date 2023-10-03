Rabuka stresses significance of US-PIF Summit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the US-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting is a critical platform, allowing them to hold one-on-one interactions with President Joe Biden and address national issues.

This marked Rabuka’s first participation in the summit since taking office, and he found it to be an enlightening experience.

The Prime Minister states that this summit reflects how far Fiji and other small island developing states have come in gaining recognition from world superpowers.

“Now we can talk on the world stage with the President of one of the strongest biggest economies and military powers as equals and as heads of governments.”

When questioned about the Solomon Islands absence from the summit, Rabuka says his counterpart, Manasseh Sogavare, must have had prior commitments.

“When the Solomon Islands Prime Minister couldn’t come I felt there were more pressing needs at home. So there is nothing to worry about. Solomon Islands will always be Solomon Islands and we have very close relationships with them.”

Claims arose that Sogavare missed the meeting due to the Solomon Islands strong ties with China.

This is because China and the USA do not see eye-to-eye on a number of issues.

Rabuka stresses that there is nothing wrong with the Solomon Islands maintaining close relations with China.

The Prime Minister says that with the likely chance of the US-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting becoming an annual thing, it shows that the South Pacific is a stable region.