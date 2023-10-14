Rabuka strengthens ties in Australia

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka touched down in Sydney, Australia, embarking on his first official state visit since becoming Prime Minister.

The seven-day itinerary promises a fusion of tradition, diplomacy, and camaraderie.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Australia, Ajay Amrit, and Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald greeted the Prime Minister upon his arrival at Sydney Airport.

The visit will begin with a traditional welcome ceremony by the Fijian community in Sydney.

This afternoon, the Prime Minister is set to engage in a “talanoa” session with his fellow Fijians who have chosen Australia as their new home.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister’s schedule starts with a Fiji Day church service, marking a moment of reflection and connection with the Fijian diaspora in Australia.

As the Prime Minister navigates this bustling week, his journey stands as a testament to fostering ties with Australia.