Rabuka sends condolences to Australia over Bondi Junction attack

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reached out to his Australian counterpart with a message of condolence in the wake of the tragic stabbing incident at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center in Sydney.

Rabuka has expressed his deep sympathy, emphasizing the solidarity and support of the government during this challenging time.

He says Australia is a member of their Vuvale, and their thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and those who are still being treated in medical facilities.

He says Fiji stands with Australia during this time and offers support to the people of Australia.

He confirms that no Fijian was injured during the incident.

“I have sent a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of Australia, but we have not sent one to the general public in Australia about the general safety situation. As soon as we heard of the multiple casualty situation, we sent a condolence message.”

Six people, including five women and a male security guard, were killed by Joel Cauchi during the stabbing rampage.

Another 12 people were stabbed during the attack, with five remaining in intensive care and three others in stable condition as of this morning.

Cauchi was shot dead by a NSW police inspector.