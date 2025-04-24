Rabuka seeks support from Sir Tony Blair

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is seeking opportunities for collaboration from the Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Sir Anthony Blair.

Rabuka had a meeting with the former UK prime minister while in Singapore and is eyeing support in Fiji’s public service through the strategic use of modern technology.

He expressed Fiji’s interest in working with TBI to advance technological transformation in the areas of public service delivery, e-health, and digital infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Rabuka also conveyed his gratitude to Sir Tony Blair, highlighting the need for public service to embrace technology.

He shared that Fiji’s public service has progressively adopted the use of technology to enhance its service deliveries and would welcome opportunities for further collaboration.

In his response, Sir Tony stated that TBI is keen to support Fiji in modernizing its civil service and also its healthcare system through digital health solutions.

The two leaders also discussed potential areas to explore for collaboration, particularly in energy, tourism, and investment, to accelerate national development.

The TBI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that helps governments and leaders turn bold ideas into reality by advising on strategy, policy, and delivery to unlock the power of technology.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.