Rabuka seals new Fiji–Japan partnership

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Japan’s Prime Minister, Takaichi Sanae. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s renewed partnership with Japan will deliver long-term benefits for ordinary Fijians as both nations commit to deeper cooperation in climate action, maritime security, education and cultural exchange.

Speaking during his official visit to Tokyo, Rabuka reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Fiji and Japan, one that began in 1970 and continues to strengthen 55 years on.

His meeting with Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister culminated in the signing of the Lomavata-Kizuna Partnership Joint Communique, a framework designed to elevate the two countries’ cooperation to a new level.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka said the upgraded partnership is not just symbolic, but a practical investment in Fiji’s future.

“This partnership is designed to reinforce the connections between our nations, facilitating a pathway towards a prosperous future.”

Under the new agreement, Fiji stands to benefit from expanded support in areas that directly affect the lives of its people, particularly climate resilience, disaster preparedness, education opportunities, and maritime stability.

The collaboration is also expected to strengthen health systems, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation.

Rabuka thanked the Government of Japan for its continued support, saying the friendship extends beyond bilateral ties and contributes to regional stability.

He highlighted Japan’s growing role in supporting the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and efforts to secure an “ocean of peace,” a concept strongly championed by Fiji.

The Prime Minister said Japan’s commitment to Pacific development through initiatives such as the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting will help ensure all communities including the most remote, benefit from sustainable growth.

He says ongoing cooperation with Japan will bring meaningful change, elevate people-to-people ties, and support long-term development across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.